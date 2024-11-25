Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama News: Nabs double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Aldama finished Monday's 123-98 win over the Trail Blazers with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes.

Aldama delivered his sixth double-double in 18 regular-season appearances, and he has totaled three over his last four outings. The 23-year-old dominated on the glass while supplying a game-high 17 rebounds, he was the only player to reach the double-digit mark. In five outings since retreating to the bench, Aldama has averaged 13.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 25.2 minutes per game.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now