Santi Aldama News: Nears triple-double in spot start

Aldama closed with 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 130-128 loss to the Spurs.

Aldama moved into the starting lineup over Zach Edey, and the Spaniard thrived in the frontcourt alongside Jaren Jackson, finishing just two rebounds away from a triple-double. Aldama has found ways to make an impact regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. He's scored in double digits in seven of his last nine contests, averaging 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.