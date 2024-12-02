Fantasy Basketball
Santi Aldama News: Notches 15 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Aldama closed with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 win over the Pacers.

Aldama continues to shine for Memphis, and it will be interesting to see what the frontcourt rotation looks like when Zach Edey (ankle) returns, possibly as soon as Tuesday. Over his last seven games, Aldama has produced impressive averages of 15.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
