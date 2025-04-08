Fantasy Basketball
Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama News: Paces second unit in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Aldama supplied 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 124-100 victory over the Hornets.

Aldama led the second unit in scoring Tuesday, recording his third outing with double-digit points over his last five. During that five-game span, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 28.8 minutes per game. Additionally, Aldama posted multiple steals for the 13th time this season.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
