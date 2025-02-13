Santi Aldama News: Posts 14 points in loss

Aldama logged 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 loss to the Clippers.

Aldama outdid Jaren Jackson in the loss, a trend that was inching closer to reality throughout the month. His increase represents a negative fantasy outlook for both players. Aldama's usage spike will harm Jackson's value, but his totals still won't be enough to warrant nightly consideration as a fantasy target.