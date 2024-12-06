Santi Aldama News: Posts double-double off bench

Aldama supplied 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 win over Sacramento.

Even though Aldama has returned to a bench role as the Grizzlies have been getting healthier, he continues to find ways to remain relevant in most fantasy formats. This was his fourth double-double across his last nine bench appearances, a span in which he's averaging 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 26.6 minutes per contest.