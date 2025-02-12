Santi Aldama News: Productive off bench

Aldama posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over the Suns.

Aldama's production can be pretty volatile, but he's doing enough to warrant a hold in deeper formats. Over his last 10 outings, Aldama has been just outside the top-150 in nine-category formats with 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers in 22.5 minutes per game.