Santi Aldama News: Scores 10 points

Aldama racked up 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and five rebounds over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 118-99 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Aldama was a key player for Memphis during the regular season with 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers across 65 appearances, but he's been struggling in the postseason. In two games versus the Thunder, Aldama has averaged 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers on a combined 6-of-17 shooting from the field. Zach Edey has struggled even more, however, so the Grizzlies could be looking to shake things up in Game 3 with the team staring at a 2-0 deficit.