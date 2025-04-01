Santi Aldama News: Scores 21 points off bench Monday

Aldama provided 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-103 loss to the Celtics.

Aldama reached the 20-point mark for the 10th time this season, and what's even more impressive is the fact that nine of those outings have come when he plays off the bench. He's been an effective second-unit member throughout the season and is averaging a solid line of 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a combined 1.3 steals-plus-blocks per game when coming off the bench this season (43 appearances).