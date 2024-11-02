Fantasy Basketball
Santi Aldama News: Starting after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Aldama is in the Grizzlies' starting five for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jake LaRavia was initially announced to take Aldama's spot in the starting five for Saturday's game, but the Grizzlies have changed course and will keep the latter with the starters. Aldama will make his fifth start of the regular season alongside Ja Morant, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson and Zach Edey.

