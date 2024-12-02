Scoot Henderson Injury: Considered day-to-day

Henderson (quadriceps) remains day-to-day after an MRI confirmed a contusion Monday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Henderson has missed the past two games for Portland but could return as soon as Tuesday against the Clippers. The second-year guard has had a quiet start to the campaign, averaging 11.7 points, 5.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.