Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 12:23pm

Henderson (quadriceps) remains day-to-day after an MRI confirmed a contusion Monday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Henderson has missed the past two games for Portland but could return as soon as Tuesday against the Clippers. The second-year guard has had a quiet start to the campaign, averaging 11.7 points, 5.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now