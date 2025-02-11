Scoot Henderson Injury: Dealing with ankle sprain

Henderson has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a right ankle sprain.

Henderson exited Monday's loss to the Nuggets with what has now been diagnosed as a right ankle sprain. The second-year point guard's next chance to play will come after the All-Star break against the Lakers on Feb. 20. With Henderson sidelined, Dalano Banton and Shaedon Sharpe are candidates for an uptick in playing time.