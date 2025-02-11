Scoot Henderson Injury: Dealing with ankle sprain
Henderson has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a right ankle sprain.
Henderson exited Monday's loss to the Nuggets with what has now been diagnosed as a right ankle sprain. The second-year point guard's next chance to play will come after the All-Star break against the Lakers on Feb. 20. With Henderson sidelined, Dalano Banton and Shaedon Sharpe are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now