Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson Injury: Dealing with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 3:06pm

Henderson has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a right ankle sprain.

Henderson exited Monday's loss to the Nuggets with what has now been diagnosed as a right ankle sprain. The second-year point guard's next chance to play will come after the All-Star break against the Lakers on Feb. 20. With Henderson sidelined, Dalano Banton and Shaedon Sharpe are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

