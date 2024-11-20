Scoot Henderson Injury: Early exit Wednesday
Henderson was forced to exit Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City due to a left thigh contusion, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Herderson had a minor collision while chasing an offensive rebound in the third quarter of Wednesday's contest, promptly limping to the bench and being ruled out shortly after. Portland begins a back-to-back against Houston on Friday, so Henderson's status will need to be monitored.
