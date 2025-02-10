Fantasy Basketball
Scoot Henderson Injury: Exits with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Henderson won't return to Monday's game against the Nuggets due to a right ankle injury. He totaled six points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes before leaving.

Henderson didn't do much with another chance in the starting lineup, and his night got even worse when he departed with an ankle issue. The Blazers will likely re-evaluate the injury in the morning to determine his availability for Wednesday's game in Denver.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
