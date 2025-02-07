Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Henderson (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Henderson is in danger of missing his first contest since Dec. 6 due to right ankle soreness. If the second-year pro is sidelined, Shaedon Sharpe and Dalano Banton could see a bump in minutes. Over his last five outings (one start), Henderson has averaged 14.6 points, 7.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.6 steals across 25.6 minutes per game. He has shot 43.5 percent from beyond the arc in that five-game span.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now