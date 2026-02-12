Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson Injury: Looks sharp in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 10:54am

Henderson registered 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Making just his third appearance of the season, Henderson delivered an efficient scoring performance off the bench. Given how much time he missed while recovering from a torn left hamstring earlier this season, Henderson is expected to have his minutes monitored carefully over the next several games, and he'll likely end up sitting out Thursday in Utah for the second leg of a back-to-back set. Even if the Portland coaching staff loosens the reins on Henderson following the All-Star break, he may not necessarily his minutes climb in a major way so long as the Trail Blazers have Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe (calf) available out of the backcourt.

