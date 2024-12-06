Scoot Henderson Injury: Not playing Friday vs. Jazz
Henderson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Jazz, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Henderson will be sidelined for a fourth straight game due to a left quadriceps contusion, and his next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Lakers. Rayan Rupert and Dalano Banton will continue to see increased playing time off the bench due to Henderson's injury.
