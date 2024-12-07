Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson Injury: Questionable to face LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Henderson (quadriceps) is questionable to play Sunday against the Lakers.

Henderson has missed the Trail Blazers' last four games due to a left quadriceps contusion. Even though the questionable tag is encouraging, it wouldn't be surprising if he's not ready to return. Dalano Banton is expected to continue to see increased playing time off the bench if Henderson is unable to suit up.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now