Scoot Henderson Injury: Questionable to face LAL
Henderson (quadriceps) is questionable to play Sunday against the Lakers.
Henderson has missed the Trail Blazers' last four games due to a left quadriceps contusion. Even though the questionable tag is encouraging, it wouldn't be surprising if he's not ready to return. Dalano Banton is expected to continue to see increased playing time off the bench if Henderson is unable to suit up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now