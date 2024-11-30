Fantasy Basketball
Scoot Henderson Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Henderson (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Henderson has been sidelined due to a left quadriceps contusion, and he's in danger of missing his fifth game out of Portland's last six contests Sunday. If Henderson is unable to play, Dalano Banton would see increased minutes in a reserve role behind starting guards Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.

