Scoot Henderson Injury: Questionable to play Sunday
Henderson (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Henderson has been sidelined due to a left quadriceps contusion, and he's in danger of missing his fifth game out of Portland's last six contests Sunday. If Henderson is unable to play, Dalano Banton would see increased minutes in a reserve role behind starting guards Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.
