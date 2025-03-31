Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Henderson (concussion) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Henderson will miss a second straight game due to a concussion he presumably suffered during last Thursday's loss in Sacramento. The backup point guard finished that contest with six points (2-8 FG) and six assists in 24 minutes off the bench. In his absence, Dalano Banton and Matisse Thybulle are candidates for increased playing time.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now