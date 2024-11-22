Scoot Henderson Injury: Ruled out Friday vs. HOU

Henderson (quadricep) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Rockets, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Henderson suffered a left quadricep contusion in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder and was ruled out shortly after limping to the bench. With the second-year guard sidelined, Dalano Banton will likely see an uptick in playing time. Henderson's next chance to play will come on the second leg of a back-to-back set against the Rockets on Saturday.