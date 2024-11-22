Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson Injury: Ruled out Friday vs. HOU

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Henderson (quadricep) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Rockets, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Henderson suffered a left quadricep contusion in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder and was ruled out shortly after limping to the bench. With the second-year guard sidelined, Dalano Banton will likely see an uptick in playing time. Henderson's next chance to play will come on the second leg of a back-to-back set against the Rockets on Saturday.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now