Scoot Henderson Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 9:13am

Henderson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Henderson will miss his third consecutive outing due to a left quad contusion. Dalano Banton should continue to receive an increased role off the bench with Henderson sidelined. The second-year guard's next opportunity to feature will come Friday against Utah.

