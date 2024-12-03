Scoot Henderson Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Henderson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Henderson will miss his third consecutive outing due to a left quad contusion. Dalano Banton should continue to receive an increased role off the bench with Henderson sidelined. The second-year guard's next opportunity to feature will come Friday against Utah.
