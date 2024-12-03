Scoot Henderson Injury: Ruled out Tuesday vs. LAC
Henderson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Henderson will miss his third consecutive outing due to a left quad contusion. Dalano Banton should continue to receive an increased role off the bench with Henderson sidelined. The second-year guard's next opportunity to feature will come Friday against Utah.
