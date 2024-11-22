Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson Injury: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 6:40am

Henderson (quadricep) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Rockets, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Henderson suffered a left quad contusion in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder and will now miss his first game of the season. With the second-year guard sidelined, Dalano Banton will serve as the top guard on the second unit, and a spot in the rotation could open up for Rayan Rupert or Kris Murray.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now