Scoot Henderson Injury: Won't play Friday vs. Kings
Henderson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Sacramento.
Henderson will be sidelined for the fourth time in five games, this time due to a left quadriceps contusion. Dalano Banton and Rayan Rupert should see additional playing time off the bench Friday due to Henderson's injury. Henderson's next chance to play will be Sunday against the Mavericks.
