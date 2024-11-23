Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Henderson was involved in a minor car accident and will be out for Saturday's game versus the Rockets due to a back strain and is considered day-to-day moving forward, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Henderson missed Portland's previous contest due to a left quad contusion but will sit out Saturday due to a back strain. While the second-year guard appears to have avoided a serious injury, his next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Memphis.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now