Scoot Henderson Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Dallas
Henderson (quadricep) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Henderson will miss his second consecutive game due to a left quadricep contusion. With the second-year guard sidelined, the team will likely take an extended look at Dalano Banton off the bench. Henderson's next chance to feature will come in Tuesday's matchup versus the Clippers.
