Scoot Henderson News: Available to play
Henderson is available for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Henderson recorded 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 loss to the Timberwolves, and it was widely assumed that he would be held out for injury maintenance Thursday. However, it appears that he has the green light, but it's fair to expect a modest workload at best.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & ValueYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2617 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1825 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top 10 Fantasy Basketball Bench Players Delivering Value With Upside29 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 736 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More