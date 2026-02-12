Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:31pm

Henderson is available for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Henderson recorded 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 loss to the Timberwolves, and it was widely assumed that he would be held out for injury maintenance Thursday. However, it appears that he has the green light, but it's fair to expect a modest workload at best.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
