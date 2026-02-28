Scoot Henderson News: Back to bench
Henderson will move to the bench for Saturday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
This is an expected move with Donovan Clingan returning from a one-game absence. Henderson is expected to maintain a sizable role off the bench.
