Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Henderson will move to the bench for Saturday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

This is an expected move with Donovan Clingan returning from a one-game absence. Henderson is expected to maintain a sizable role off the bench.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
