Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Chips in 15 in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Henderson had 15 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 135-119 win over the Jazz.

Playing both halves of a back-to-back for the first time since recovering from a torn hamstring and making his season debut Feb. 6, Henderson saw a muted workload but put together a productive night. The third-year guard will likely remain on the second unit on the other side of the All-Star break as long as Jrue Holiday remains healthy, but Henderson at least appears to be ready to make a consistent contribution.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson
