Scoot Henderson News: Chips in 18 in Game 1 loss
Henderson racked up 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 loss to the Spurs in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Making his ninth straight start, the third-year guard was second on the Trail Blazers in scoring behind Deni Avdija's 30 points. Henderson has become a more efficient scorer during his latest starting stint, and over that nine-game stretch he's averaging 15.4 points, 3.2 assists, 2.4 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting a respectable 46.2 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from long distance.
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