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Scoot Henderson News: Decent output Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:47am

Henderson closed Sunday's 122-110 victory over the Kings with 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 27 minutes.

Henderson started in each of the Trail Blazers' last seven games and posted solid numbers, averaging 16.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc. Regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, Henderson should play a big role in the Blazers' upcoming playoff run, starting with the Play-In Game against the Suns on Tuesday.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
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