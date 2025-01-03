Scoot Henderson News: Dishes out eight dimes

Henderson accumulated 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Lakers.

Henderson's 32 minutes played were his most since Nov. 27. The 20-year-old guard capitalized on this increased playing time by recording a team-high eight assists while coming off the bench. Even with Henderson's efficient outing, he is shooting just 38.0 percent from the field over his last 10 appearances.