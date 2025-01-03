Fantasy Basketball
Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson News: Dishes out eight dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 11:23am

Henderson accumulated 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Lakers.

Henderson's 32 minutes played were his most since Nov. 27. The 20-year-old guard capitalized on this increased playing time by recording a team-high eight assists while coming off the bench. Even with Henderson's efficient outing, he is shooting just 38.0 percent from the field over his last 10 appearances.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
