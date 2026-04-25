Scoot Henderson News: Drains five treys in Game 3 loss

Henderson produced 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-108 loss to San Antonio in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It was another impressive performance from long range for Henderson, who has come out firing for the Blazers in the series. Over his first three career playoffs contests, the third-year guard is averaging 23.3 points, 4.0 threes, 2.0 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting a blistering 52.2 percent (12-for-23) from beyond the arc.