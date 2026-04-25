Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Drains five treys in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Henderson produced 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-108 loss to San Antonio in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It was another impressive performance from long range for Henderson, who has come out firing for the Blazers in the series. Over his first three career playoffs contests, the third-year guard is averaging 23.3 points, 4.0 threes, 2.0 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting a blistering 52.2 percent (12-for-23) from beyond the arc.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
Wembanyama Concussion: When Will Wemby Return for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers?
NBA
Wembanyama Concussion: When Will Wemby Return for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers?
Author Image
Alex Barutha
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Streaming Targets for Week 24
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Streaming Targets for Week 24
Author Image
Adam King
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago