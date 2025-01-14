Scoot Henderson News: Enters starting lineup Tuesday

Henderson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

With Deni Avdija (ankle) sidelined Tuesday, Henderson will draw his first start for the Blazers since Nov. 20. The former lottery pick is averaging 8.7 points, 7.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 27.9 minutes over three games with Portland's first unit this year.