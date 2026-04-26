Scoot Henderson News: Fails to score in Game 4 loss
Henderson chipped in zero points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-93 loss to the Spurs in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Henderson couldn't hit the side of a barn, missing all seven of his shot attempts as the Trail Blazers fell behind 3-1 in the series. Despite leading by 18 points at halftime, Portland allowed San Antonio to go on a 13-0 run to begin the second half. From that point, the Spurs held all the momentum, running away with a comfortable victory. Now trailing 3-1, Portland will have to turn things around in San Antonio, should it want to extend the series.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 242 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Wembanyama Concussion: When Will Wemby Return for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers?4 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 198 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Streaming Targets for Week 2416 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 818 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More