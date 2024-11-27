Scoot Henderson News: Getting green light
Henderson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Henderson will shake off a questionable tag and return to action after missing three straight games due to a back strain. With Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe healthy and playing well, Henderson is slated for a reserve role. In 12 games off the bench this season, Henderson has averaged 12.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 25.4 minutes per game.
