Scoot Henderson News: Getting green light

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Henderson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Henderson will shake off a questionable tag and return to action after missing three straight games due to a back strain. With Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe healthy and playing well, Henderson is slated for a reserve role. In 12 games off the bench this season, Henderson has averaged 12.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 25.4 minutes per game.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
