Scoot Henderson News: Getting green light

Henderson (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday night against the Lakers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Henderson sat out of his team's last matchup Feb. 12 against Denver due to an ankle sprain, but he'll be available off the bench in this one. He's averaging 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals in his last five appearances as a reserve.