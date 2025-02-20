Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Getting green light

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Henderson (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday night against the Lakers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Henderson sat out of his team's last matchup Feb. 12 against Denver due to an ankle sprain, but he'll be available off the bench in this one. He's averaging 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals in his last five appearances as a reserve.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now