Scoot Henderson News: Leads team with 22 points
Henderson supplied 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Friday's 107-89 loss to the Thunder.
Although Henderson is unlikely to supplant Anfernee Simons this season, the youngster is clearly Portland's point guard of the future. He was forced into a starting role for 36 games last season, and his numbers have dipped due to a reduced role with the second unit during the 2024-25 season. With Portland's playoff hopes all but eliminated, it would not be surprising to see Henderson take on an expanded role down the stretch.
