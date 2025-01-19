Scoot Henderson News: Logs team-high 21 points from bench

Henderson registered 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 125-103 loss to Houston.

During a rare night of tepid totals from Portland's backcourt, Henderson stepped in and provided a much-needed spark to the offense. The 2023 first-round pick logged his second double-double of the season in the loss, and the youngster is excelling in a sixth-man role. It's only a matter of time before Henderson becomes a full-time starter, but barring a trade deadline move or a significant injury, he's unlikely to assume the role this season.