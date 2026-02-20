Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: No restriction on playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Henderson will no longer operate under a minutes restriction, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Henderson was cleared to make his 2025-26 debut Feb. 6 after recovering from a torn left hamstring that he suffered in late September during an offseason workout. He has averaged 20.0 minutes per game in his four outings, but the third-year guard has been given the green light to increase his playing time moving forward.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
