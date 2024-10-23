Scoot Henderson News: Not starting opener

Henderson isn't part of the Trail Blazers' starting lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Golden State, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Henderson's absence from the starting lineup comes as a little bit of a surprise, as the second-year guard was speculated to start alongside Anfernee Simons in the Portland backcourt. However, the Trail Blazers' are opting to slide Simons to the point guard spot while Toumani Camara fills the two-spot. Despite his reserve status, Henderson should see 20-plus minutes against the Warriors. It's unclear if Henderson will come off the bench regularly or if his omission from the first unit was due to the matchup against Golden State.