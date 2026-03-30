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Scoot Henderson News: Notches 21 points in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Henderson ended Sunday's 123-88 win over the Wizards with 21 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 25 minutes.

With Jerami Grant (calf) sidelined, Henderson made his fourth start of the campaign and made the most of his opportunity despite the limited workload -- the Trail Blazers put this game to bed early. Over his last eight appearances, Henderson holds averages of 14.4 points, 3.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 24.1 minutes per contest.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
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