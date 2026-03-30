Scoot Henderson News: Notches 21 points in start
Henderson ended Sunday's 123-88 win over the Wizards with 21 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 25 minutes.
With Jerami Grant (calf) sidelined, Henderson made his fourth start of the campaign and made the most of his opportunity despite the limited workload -- the Trail Blazers put this game to bed early. Over his last eight appearances, Henderson holds averages of 14.4 points, 3.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 24.1 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide7 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1515 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 129 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2632 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More