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Scoot Henderson News: Paces Portland in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Henderson amassed 31 points (11-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 106-103 Game 2 win over the Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.

Henderson turned in an efficient performance en route to a game- and season-best 31 points across the regular season and playoffs. Additionally, the 22-year-old point guard became the youngest Trail Blazers player to score at least 30 points in the playoffs. He also knocked down a game-high five triples and is shooting 7-for-13 from beyond the arc through two first-round matchups. He'll look to remain productive in Friday's Game 3 in Portland as the Trail Blazers aim to take a 2-1 series lead.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
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