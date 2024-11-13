Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Part of first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Henderson will start Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Henderson will fill in at point guard for Anfernee Simons (illness), marking the second-year guard's first start of the 2024-25 campaign. Through 12 games, Henderson is averaging 12.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 25.4 minutes.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now