Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Posts dud Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:05am

Henderson ended with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 19 minutes during Monday's 118-115 loss to the Pistons.

Henderson was held without a point for the first time this season in what was arguably his worst performance of the campaign. He had a strong end to December, but his performance in January has left a lot to be desired so far with averages of 7.0 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 triples in his last three outings.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
