Scoot Henderson News: Posts dud Monday
Henderson ended with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 19 minutes during Monday's 118-115 loss to the Pistons.
Henderson was held without a point for the first time this season in what was arguably his worst performance of the campaign. He had a strong end to December, but his performance in January has left a lot to be desired so far with averages of 7.0 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 triples in his last three outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now