Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Provides spark off bench in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Henderson amassed 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 133-129 overtime loss to Cleveland.

Henderson provided a nice spark off the Portland bench Sunday, leading all second unit players in scoring, threes made and assists in an offensives showcase. Henderson has connected on three or more threes in 12 outings, nine of which have come off the bench. He has connected on three or more threes in four of his last five appearances.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now