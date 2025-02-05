Scoot Henderson News: Pulls down eight boards

Henderson closed with 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 112-89 win over the Pacers.

Henderson matched his career-best mark of eight rebounds as the Trail Blazers continued their hot streak -- the team has won nine of their last 10 games. During that stretch, Henderson has been a ninth-round value in nine-category formats with 14.5 points, 5.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.