Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Returning to starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 5:29pm

Henderson is starting Thursday's game against the Magic, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Henderson will slot in as the starting point guard Thursday, bumping Anfernee Simons to shooting guard, Toumani Camara to small forward and Deni Avdija to power forward due to the absence of Jerami Grant (ankle). Henderson has shown serious firepower when given chances to start this season, as evidenced by his 39-point outing in a start Jan. 14 against the Nets.

