Scoot Henderson News: Scores 18 in defeat

Henderson ended with 18 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 28 minutes during Monday's 111-98 loss to the Kings.

The second-year point guard finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Deandre Ayton (20) in the low-scoring defeat. Henderson has produced a decent start to the year, and through four regular-season outings he has averaged 16.0 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 28.8 minutes per game. The 20-year-old has come off the bench in four-straight contests behind Anfernee Simmons. However, if injury concerns arise in the backcourt, or if Simmons slides to the two-guard over Toumani Camara, Henderson is seemingly a candidate to join the starting lineup.